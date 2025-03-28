KMUT: Rs 21,657 crore disbursed so far, new registrations soon: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday announced in the Assembly that the State government has disbursed Rs 21,657 crore under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme so far and opportunity would be provided for eligible women to apply for the scheme soon.

Replying to debate on demand for grants for Special Programme Implementation and sports department in the House, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "In the last 19 months, Rs 21,657 crore was disbursed to women as monthly honorarium. Opportunity would be provided soon to help eligible women, who have not received the honorarium, to apply for the scheme."

Pointing out that orders have been issued for about 96% of the 6,812 announcements made by their government and about 3,838 announcements fulfilled by the government, the Deputy CM said that about 2,437 requests received under Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (UTM – CM in your constituency) scheme, pointing out that 513 of them were not feasible. Alternate requests were received from 91 constituencies and 216 such works were under execution, he said, and added that jobs have been provided through placement camps to 2.65 lakh persons, including 1.34 lakh women under the Naan Muthalvan scheme.

High cash incentives extended to 1,821 sports persons

Udhayanidhi also said that high cash incentives to the tune of Rs 60.14 crore has been disbursed to 1,821 sportspersons who won in international and national-level events under the incumbent. The Deputy CM also advised the MLAs to recommend sportspersons in need of financial assistance to apply on www.tnchampions.sdat.in.

Rebutting the charge of AIADMK MLA Ravi that no new sports hostel was constructed under the DMK regime, the Sports Minister clarified that six new hostels, including one each at SDAT Tennis stadium in Nungambakkam, SDAT aquatic complex in Velachery, Sports university in Chengalpattu were constructed in the last four years and food allowance was increased from Rs 250 to Rs 350 per day in the hostels.