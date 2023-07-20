Kin stage stir blaming vaccine for infant’s death in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Blaming vaccine administered by doctors in Thanjavur govt facilities for the death of a 10-month-old girl, family members of the victim resorted to a roadblock protest on Wednesday and refused to accept the body.

Sources said that the couple, Sathish Kumar and Geetha from Madigai Keezha Theru, on Wednesday took their 10-month-old daughter, Dharanika, to administer a vaccine after they received a message from the Thanjavur Thuraiyur Anganwadi centre. Soon after the baby was administered the vaccine, the baby reportedly developed some complications and lost consciousness. Soon, the couple rushed the baby to the Kasavalandu Puthur PHC where doctors checked the baby and reportedly gave four shots of injection.

As the condition of the baby deteriorated, the parents rushed their child to Raja Mirasudar GH, Thanjavur, with the help of one of the doctors at the PHC. The doctors at Raja Mirasudar GH, who inspected the baby reportedly gave another set of four injections.

However, the baby succumbed without responding to the treatment. On information, the relatives of Sathish Kumar and Geetha gathered in front of the GH and staged a protest. They charged that the baby died due to the lethargic attitude of the doctors and demanded a proper investigation.

On information, Thanjavur Taluk police inspector Parthiban and West Station Inspector Chandra rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. As advised by the police, the parents lodged a complaint against doctors at Thanjavur West police station.