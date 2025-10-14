Karur stampede: Kin of victim alleges threat from DMK functionary to withdraw case

TIRUCHY: A relative of a victim of the Karur stampede has alleged that a DMK functionary threatened him for filing a case in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the incident. The DMK functionary has denied the allegation.

In a video that circulated on social media on Monday, Prabakaran, brother of the deceased Gokula Sri from Uppidamangalam in Karur, claimed that he and his family were being pressured to withdraw the case. He alleged that Thanthondrimalai DMK Union Secretary M Ragunathan had contacted him and offered Rs 20 lakh and a government job in return for withdrawing the petition.

Prabakaran’s sister Gokula Sri and a relative reportedly died in a stampede during TVK president actor Vijay’s campaign in Karur. “As I did not know how she died, I filed a case in the Supreme Court demanding a CBI probe. Later, the DMK functionary asked me to withdraw it, but I refused. Now, there is a threat to my family,” Prabakaran said in the video, seeking police protection.

He also said some social media users were spreading claims that he had not filed the case, which added to his concern.

Following the viral video, the AIADMK’s IT wing demanded an impartial investigation into the allegation and called on the DMK government to clarify its stand.

When contacted, DMK functionary M Ragunathan denied the charge. “I do not know Prabakaran and have never spoken to him. The allegation is completely false,” he said.

Police are yet to comment on whether protection has been sought or granted to Prabakaran and his family.