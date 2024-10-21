Kids, elderly need not attend TVK conference; safety is paramount, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday appealed to pregnant women, children, persons with ailments and senior citizens not to take part in his party's first-ever state conference, which is scheduled for October 27 in V Salai village near Vikravandi.

Pointing out his concern for the well-being of his supporters and party cadre, Vijay said, "I am looking forward to meeting you at the conference. But, your welfare is most important to me. The long journey you have to undertake for the conference may cause you physical strain. I request pregnant women, children, persons with ailments and senior citizens not to long travel to reach the venue. I request you all to participate in our conference from the safety of your homes."

He also appealed to all the cadre reaching the conference to travel safely. “Political order and traffic rules must be followed all along the travel routes and cadre should be well behaved. We should always be an example to others," Vijay said in a letter to his party men.