Kidney racket case probe slow, petitioner tells Madras HC

MADURAI: Petitioner Sathiswaran in the sensational kidney racket case expressed discontent before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the inquiry is moving at a snail’s pace, when the case came for hearing on Thursday.

However, the counsel representing the State government, before a division bench comprising Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice C Kumarappan, stated that the government had filed a case before the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order, and the case is pending before the apex court.

The bench, after hearing the arguments, posed the case for further hearing on October 23.

Last month, the Court directed the government to form a special investigation team comprising IPS officers to probe into the kidney racket. The State government has moved the top court against the order.

In his public interest litigation petition, Sathiswaran stated that kidney transplants have increased substantially over the years, and private hospitals are allegedly engaging in a racket.