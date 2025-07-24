Kidnap case: CB-CID grills suspended ADGP Jayaram for four hours

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) questioned suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram for approximately four hours on Thursday at their Kancheepuram office in connection with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old boy.

The interrogation stems from an abduction case in Tiruvalangadu, Tiruvallur district, allegedly linked to a dispute over a love marriage. The Madras High Court had ordered an investigation into Jayaram's possible involvement. Police informed the court that former police official Maheshwari, already arrested in the case, provided a statement on Jayaram's involvement in the case.

The statement alleged that the vehicle used in the abduction incident was Jayaram's government-issued car. Also, Jayaram had multiple phone conversations with another suspect, MLA P Jaganmurthy, regarding the abduction.

Following these allegations, state police interrogated Jayaram, leading to his suspension. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CB-CID, which registered a new case and is leading the probe. Acting on a summons, ADGP Jayaram appeared before the CB-CID in Kancheepuram on Thursday.

Officials questioned him in phases for over four hours, reportedly eliciting significant information related to the case. CB-CID officials confirmed that Jayaram's responses during the interrogation were recorded both on video and in writing. The investigation into the abduction and Jayaram's alleged role will continue, sources said.