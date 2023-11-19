Khushbu vows to take action against Mansoor's over his 'derogatory' remark on Trisha

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar, said on Sunday she has taken up the issue of actor Mansoor Ali Khan being accused of making allegedly derogatory remarks in a video about his 'Leo' co-star Trisha Krishnan and will be taking action on it. Expressing support for Trisha, the BJP leader said in a post that they are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them.

"As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me," Sundar posted on X.

"When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society," the BJP leader added in his post. Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo'. Both didn't share screen space; they portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Recently, a video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he was allegedly making some highly inappropriate comments about the actor.

In response to that video, Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Reportedly, in the video, Mansoor said it in his regional language.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also featured Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.