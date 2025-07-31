Khushbu among BJP vice chiefs, KT Raghavan back

CHENNAI: In a revamp of the state unit, the BJP on Thursday appointed its new office bearers, including actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who has been named as one of the state vice presidents of the party.

Former party state general secretary KT Raghavan, who quit the post following a sting operation exposing an alleged sleazy video, was rehabilitated and accommodated as one of the two state joint organisers.

According to an appointment notification issued by state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, with the consent of the party's national president

JP Nadda, about 14 persons, including Khushbu Sundar, former Rajya Sabha KP Ramalingam, who quit the DMK, and Sasikala Pushpa, who defected from the AIADMK a few years ago, were appointed as state vice presidents.

Party leader Kesava Vinayagam will continue to be the general secretary (organisation), while former Vellore Mayor P Karthiyayani, Rama Srinivasan, M Muruganandam and AP Muruganandam were appointed state general secretaries.

Former Chennai deputy Mayor ‘Karate’ R Thiyagarajan and Amar Prasad Reddy, a close associate of former party president K Annamalai, and Vinoj P Selvam were among the 15 state secretaries of the party.

SR Sekar has been appointed state treasurer. Party man SG Suryah has been appointed president of the state youth wing.