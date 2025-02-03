Khilafat links: NIA arrests Baba Fakruddin after raids at Mannargudi house

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are conducted raids at the residence of Baba Fakruddin (38) on Asath Street in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur district on Monday.

As per a Maalaimalar report, he is suspected to be a supporter of the banned Khilafat movement. The raid, which began early in the morning, lasted for nearly five hours.

During the search, NIA officials seized pen drives and bank account records from his residence. Following the operation, Baba Fakruddin was arrested for his alleged involvement in the banned organisation.

It is noteworthy that the NIA had previously raided his residence in 2022. Further investigations are under way.

NIA officials are conducting intensive searches today (Monday) at more than six locations, including Chennai, Kancheepuram , and Mannargudi, in Tamil Nadu.