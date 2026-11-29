In a post on X, Rahul said expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would "finish democracy in India" and give the BJP-RSS unlimited scope to redraw the country's electoral map to its advantage. He said defeating the Bills was essential in the national interest, Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution.

The visit comes in the wake of the DMK's decision to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, which has triggered concerns among INDIA bloc partners. Besides Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and CPM general secretary MA Baby are among the leaders expected to meet Stalin at his residence at 2 pm on Sunday.