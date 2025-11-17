Key treatment plant in Tirupur nears completion to stop sewage flow into Nallaru River

CHENNAI: The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being set up by the Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality in Tiruppur district to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the Nallaru River is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) indicated that the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project will be issued shortly.

The 10-million-litre-per-day (MLD) facility is being constructed for Rs 14.8 crore along the banks of the Nallaru near Thirumuruganpoondi. The river, originating from streams in Annur in Coimbatore district, flows for about 27 km before reaching Nanjarayan Lake in Tirupur, where it merges with the Noyyal.

Once a clean freshwater source, the Nallaru has gradually degraded into a sewage-carrying stream due to encroachments and continuous wastewater discharge along its course.

Environmental groups and political organisations have consistently urged authorities to take effective measures to prevent sewage inflow into the river.

Concerns were recently raised that construction of the STP had begun without the required NOC from the WRD. Municipal officials, however, clarified that the project is being built on one acre of government land adjacent to the river and that the district administration has already recommended the transfer of land rights to the municipality.

Clearances from the District Green Committee have also been obtained for the removal of trees obstructing the work.

The STP is being implemented under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with the objective of restoring the river’s water quality.

Sewage from eight major discharge points will be conveyed through pipelines to the treatment facility. Additionally, on-site sanitation structures are being established at seven other locations to ensure localised treatment before wastewater enters the river.

Officials involved in the project said these measures would significantly curb pollution and improve the river ecosystem.

The construction, which began in March, is progressing as scheduled and is targeted for completion by December.

The WRD authorities confirmed that the NOC request is under process and will be approved soon, paving the way for the final phase of the project’s execution.