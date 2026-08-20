Keralam, TN CMs interact on sidelines of Southern Zonal Council meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Keralam Chief Minsiter VD Satheesan on Thursday said he had a key interaction with his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay on the sidelines of the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Chennai.
Sharing photographs of the interaction on social media platfom X, Satheesan said in a post, "On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. PK Kunhalikutty (Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam) was also present."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened the meeting of chief ministers of southern states to deliberate upon important inter-state and national issues.
The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
The council serves as an excellent forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member States/Union Territories, the union government said.
River water sharing issues between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Keralam are among the ongoing disputes.