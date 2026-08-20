Keralam, TN CMs interact on sidelines of Southern Zonal Council meet

Sharing photographs of the interaction on social media platfom X, Satheesan said in a post, "On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. PK Kunhalikutty (Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam) was also present."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened the meeting of chief ministers of southern states to deliberate upon important inter-state and national issues.