Kerala govt grants permission for transportation of construction materials to Mullaperiyar Dam

CHENNAI: The Kerala government has granted permission to transport construction materials for the maintenance work of the Mullaperiyar Dam, following a request from the Tamil Nadu government.

Theni district collector RV Shajeevana has said that permission has been given to carry construction materials through the Vallakkadavu check post and Thekkady boat landing craft, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Earlier on December 4, officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) loaded two trucks with supplies for the dam's maintenance and attempted to transport them via Vallakadavu in Kerala.

However, they were stopped at the forest checkpoint by the Kerala Periyar Tiger Reserve officials.

These officials explained that they had not received the necessary letter authorizing the transport, despite the Tamil Nadu authorities informing them about the permission from Kerala's Irrigation Department and the Idukki District Collector.

Due to this, the vehicles were stopped at the check post.

Tamil Nadu farmers protested in the Lower Camp area, condemning the incident and the situation was resolved after assurances were given that steps would be taken to allow the vehicles to pass.