Kejriwal to meet Stalin seeking support to defeat Centre's ordinance

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would visit Tamil Nadu capital to meet his counterpart Stalin as a part of his nationwide itinerary urging opposition parties against Centre's ordinance in Rajya Sabha.

Stalin is would return to the State tonight from his nine-day foreign tour attracting investments.



The ordinance nullifies Supreme Court's May 11 order that gave control of services, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government in New Delhi. It empowers the Lieutenant Governor to have the final say in the appointment of bureaucrats.

Kejriwal has called on his counterparts in West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana. He also met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to put up a united front in the Rajya Sabha.



However, BJP's primary rival Congress has been silent on this issue with the party's Punjab and Delhi units represented to Kharge its apprehensions over the possible national high-command's support to AAP.



CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday threw his weight behind Kejriwal saying what happens to Delhi may happen to any State.

