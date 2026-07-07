Keerthana row: CM Vijay has directed ministers to avoid unnecessary inspections, says minister

CHENNAI: With the party and its government facing flak over Industries Minister S Keerthana's recent inspection of a government school, which kicked up a controversy after activists, experts, and political rivals accused her of humiliating students, Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar said TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has already instructed ministers against conducting unnecessary inspections.
The controversy arose after Minister Keerthana visited a visited a government girls high school in Virudhunagar last Thursday as part of an inspection. During the visit, she interacted with a student and asked a teacher to speak to the girl in English. As the student struggled to respond, the minister commented on students’ English-speaking skills, particularly those seated on the last bench.
When asked about the latest controversy, senior TVK leader and Minister Nirmalkumar said Chief Minister Vijay had already advised ministers against conducting unnecessary inspections.
He said such inspections should not interfere with the functioning of government employees or officials, and questioned the circumstances under which the inspection had been carried out.
The minister also alleged that during the previous DMK regime, furniture from government schools had been used for party functions.