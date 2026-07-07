Keerthana row: CM Vijay has directed ministers to avoid unnecessary inspections, says minister

The controversy arose after Minister Keerthana visited a visited a government girls high school in Virudhunagar last Thursday as part of an inspection. During the visit, she interacted with a student and asked a teacher to speak to the girl in English. As the student struggled to respond, the minister commented on students’ English-speaking skills, particularly those seated on the last bench.

When asked about the latest controversy, senior TVK leader and Minister Nirmalkumar said Chief Minister Vijay had already advised ministers against conducting unnecessary inspections.