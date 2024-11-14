Keep social media at arm’s length: Guv Ravi to students

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday appealed to the students to stay away from mobile phones and social media, unless absolutely necessary.

Interacting with young achievers at "Think to Dare" series 17, a live interaction programme held on the occasion of Children's Day at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi appealed to the students not to get distracted due to the influence of social media and mobile phones.

"Nowadays, you (students) are getting distracted due to social media and mobile phones. You must avoid this distraction in your life. You should make it a point that you should not turn to mobile phones or social media unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Lauding the parents, Ravi said, "Those who care for their special children are to be admired. They are not just your children, they are assets of the nation."

Responding to a question of the student who asked what he should do if he wants to become a Governor, Ravi replied, "You don't have to do anything big. Focus on your studies. Proper planning and training is enough."

Governor Ravi felicitated 63 young achievers from various fields, including special children who had set world record in swimming. The special kids had swam across 600 km from Mandapam in Rameswaram to Marina, Chennai and set a world record.

Ravi further said, "My mother is my inspiration. She is a very hard worker. I am amazed by her hard work. I was born in a farming family in a village. Our house got electricity only when I was studying class X. Seeing my mother's hard work, I had this drive to reach higher. But I am sad that my mother is not with me today."