Keep religious identity out of public office: Nainar Nagenthran to Speaker, ministers

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday urged Speaker JCD Prabhakar and ministers of the ruling TVK to keep their religious beliefs out of the legislature and uphold the dignity and neutrality of the House.
Nainar alleged that Prabhakar had publicly identified himself with a particular religion and sought reservation for a section of the community while occupying the Speaker's chair. The Speaker's post, he said, was a constitutional office that required complete neutrality and was above caste and religious considerations.
He also accused the ruling TVK government of giving prominence to religious identity since assuming office. Nagenthran alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had projected the government as one for minorities, while finance minister N Marie Wilson had appeared in the Assembly with a rosary during the Budget presentation, spoken about his Christian faith and referred to Biblical verses.
"I am not questioning their religious beliefs. But bringing personal faith into the legislature and conducting oneself on that basis undermines the dignity of the Assembly and creates an impression that the House is being moved towards a particular religion," he said in a statement.
The former minister said previous Speakers had maintained the dignity of the office without publicly foregrounding their caste or religious identities. "It is particularly inappropriate for the Speaker to speak on such matters while occupying the chair," he said, urging Prabhakar and TVK ministers to refrain from bringing personal caste and religious issues into Assembly proceedings.
"The Assembly is a historic institution. Those holding constitutional positions must conduct themselves in a manner that preserves its dignity and neutrality," added Nainar.