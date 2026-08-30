Keep religious identity out of public office: Nainar Nagenthran to Speaker, ministers

"I am not questioning their religious beliefs. But bringing personal faith into the legislature and conducting oneself on that basis undermines the dignity of the Assembly and creates an impression that the House is being moved towards a particular religion," he said in a statement.

The former minister said previous Speakers had maintained the dignity of the office without publicly foregrounding their caste or religious identities. "It is particularly inappropriate for the Speaker to speak on such matters while occupying the chair," he said, urging Prabhakar and TVK ministers to refrain from bringing personal caste and religious issues into Assembly proceedings.

"The Assembly is a historic institution. Those holding constitutional positions must conduct themselves in a manner that preserves its dignity and neutrality," added Nainar.