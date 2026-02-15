DT Panorama | Keeladi: Rediscovering a world in every grain of sand

In Keeladi’s case, they pointed to a parched environment. Elsewhere, the discovery of spouted pots suggested the water had been stored for daily use, another sign of dry conditions.

In total, the Keeladi archaeological mound spanned approximately 110 acres. Locally, the mound had many names. It was called Pallichandai Thidal, meaning a ‘mound or elevated place at Pallichandai’. It was also known as mettu punjai or an elevated agricultural land, or vadakku thidal, a mound situated north of the village. It may have been part of an even larger mound, stretching as far as the Keeladi village, a kilometre away, where the team had stopped for tea and met Maharaja a year earlier. It might even have extended up to Nathar’s village of Pallichandai Pudur. But these villages could not be excavated. They faced the same problem as Madurai: people could not be displaced from their homes for the sake of archaeology.

For the first season, the ASI team selected three plots of land, including Silar Moideen’s, from whose property a wall of bricks had been discovered during the exploration phase. The other plots belonged to Balu’s students, Chandran and Dileep Khan. On Sonai’s land, the team pitched the ASI campsite, where they would stay for the duration of the dig, with a fully functioning kitchen.

Moideen’s land became Locality 1, on the eastern edge of the mound. Wheeler’s ghost seemed to hover over the site as the team laid out trenches according to the Wheeler Method. Forty-three quadrants were excavated here with the help of villagers-turned-labourers. They scooped up mud, carried it on their heads, and piled it in small hills at the edge of each trench.

The team meticulously cut into the ground, 10 centimetres at a time. This careful approach was the essence of archaeology, completely unlike the way the Public Works Department dug up India’s cities, using machines to lay sewer and water lines. Here, everything was done carefully by hand.

Unfortunately, no new structures were visible on Moideen’s land. The ASI team could not locate the extensions to the wall they had first seen during their explorations, but they did find several varieties of pottery. Black-and-red ware poured out of the ground. At the edge of the site, a ‘Pottery Yard’ was set up to document all the potsherds in small, square-shaped grids for further study.

From a distance, the heaps looked like tiny pyramids. The pottery offered insights into the commerce and social relations that existed between the harbours and inland areas of ancient South India.

Black-and-red ware, as well as coarse red ware, was found at all Early Historic sites in Tamil Nadu. The coarse red ware was a dull ware made of impure clay mixed with sand particles and grass. Its surface was rough, unevenly fired, and shaped into wide-mouthed storage vessels, large and small pots, dishes, and bowls.

There was also local imitation of red polished ware, a high-quality, lustrous ceramic of Mediterranean origin, introduced to the region via Roman seafarers. Clearly, the area formed part of a complex commercial network across the Indian Ocean in antiquity.