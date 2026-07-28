Kayalvizhi Alagiri arrested in SBI manager assault case; released on bail

CHENNAI: Former DMK leader MK Alagiri’s daughter Kayalvizhi Alagiri was arrested by the Shastri Nagar police on Tuesday in connection with a case involving the assault of an SBI bank manager last week. She was let off on station bail.
The former union minister's daughter appeared after the police issued a summons as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources said that she was questioned for about two hours and was instructed to remain in the city and to inform the police if she planned to leave the city.
A video of her slapping the manager of SBI at his office in Adyar went viral. According to the police, Kayalvizhi, who owns the commercial building housing the branch, visited the premises after the branch manager raised concerns over a malfunctioning lift.
The police said the branch manager, Harshin Singh, initially reported the faulty lift to the building's maintenance personnel. As the issue remained unresolved, he escalated the matter to Kayalvizhi. During her visit, an argument broke out between the two over the maintenance issue, following which she slapped the manager.
The police had registered a case against Kayalvizhi on charges of assault and criminal intimidation among others.