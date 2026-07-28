Kayalvizhi Alagiri arrested in SBI manager assault case; released on bail

The former union minister's daughter appeared after the police issued a summons as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources said that she was questioned for about two hours and was instructed to remain in the city and to inform the police if she planned to leave the city.

A video of her slapping the manager of SBI at his office in Adyar went viral. According to the police, Kayalvizhi, who owns the commercial building housing the branch, visited the premises after the branch manager raised concerns over a malfunctioning lift.