Kayalvizhi Alagiri booked for allegedly slapping SBI branch manager

Kayalvizhi, the daughter of former DMK leader MK Alagiri, owns the building that houses the bank branch.

According to a police complaint lodged on July 21 by Namachivayam, Chief Manager of SBI RBO-II, the incident occurred when Branch Manager Harsheen Singh contacted the building owner, Kayalvizhi Alagiri, regarding the repair of a faulty lift. Singh reportedly reached out after the owner's representative failed to respond to requests for rectification.