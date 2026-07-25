Kayalvizhi Alagiri booked for allegedly slapping SBI branch manager

CHENNAI: A complaint has been filed against Kayalvizhi Alagiri for allegedly assaulting and threatening the branch manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) NRI branch in Adyar.
Kayalvizhi, the daughter of former DMK leader MK Alagiri, owns the building that houses the bank branch.
According to a police complaint lodged on July 21 by Namachivayam, Chief Manager of SBI RBO-II, the incident occurred when Branch Manager Harsheen Singh contacted the building owner, Kayalvizhi Alagiri, regarding the repair of a faulty lift. Singh reportedly reached out after the owner's representative failed to respond to requests for rectification.
Aggrieved by being contacted directly, Kayalvizhi allegedly visited the branch and engaged in aggressive behavior toward the manager. The complaint states that she abused, assaulted, and threatened Harsheen Singh during her visit to the premises.
The Chief Manager has requested appropriate legal action against the accused.
Meanwhile, police officials confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The Adyar branch, which primarily handles NRI banking services, continues to operate normally.
No official statement has been released by the bank regarding the incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.