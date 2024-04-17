Kavach system set to enhance safety on major routes, says Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that 'Kavach' system will be installed on major railway lines in Tamil Nadu to prevent accidents.

The Kavach system, developed indigenously, is designed to automatically apply brakes in situations of overspeeding or collisions, contributing to enhanced safety on the rail network

This system aids the loco pilot in trains operating within specified speed limits by automatically applying brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so, and it also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

The first field trials on the passenger trains began in February 2016.

Based on the experience gained and the independent safety assessment of the system by a third party (Independent Safety Assessor: ISA), three firms were approved in 2018–19 for the supply of Kavach.

Subsequently, Kavach was adopted as a national ATP system in July 2020.

With the goal of "zero accidents," the construction of 25 railway lines covering a total of 2,271 km, including the Vande Bharat Railway route in the Southern Railway Zone, will be gradually implemented.

On Wednesday, a Southern Railway press release said that "Kavach" technology is to be implemented in a phased manner on main train routes.

Accordingly, the sections include Chennai-Arakkonam, Egmore-Chengalpattu, Chengalpattu-Villupuram, Trichy-Villupuram, Trichy-Dindigul, Madurai-Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar-Vanchimaniyachi, Vanchimaniyachi- Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil.





(ANI inputs)