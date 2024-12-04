'Kattam Katti', an interpretation of Gujarat's kite festival through contemporary kathak

CHENNAI: When we visit Gujarat in the middle of January, many can spot Gujaratis irrespective of their background flying kites. The vibrant colours of the sky bring a sense of fun and fulfillment to the ones flying the kites and the onlookers.

Pagrav Dance Company, a United Kingdom-based organisation, has come up with Kattam Katti, a one-of-a-kind kathak production celebrating the festival. “The idea of incorporating a kite festival into Kattam Katti came from my mixed feelings about the event. I am not a big fan of kite flying. So, it’s hard for me to grasp people’s joy when they compete to cut someone else’s kite, often hurting themselves. However, what I’ve always loved about the festival is the sense of community it fosters. The vibrant celebrations, gathering of people, and the songs and dances create a beautiful atmosphere of togetherness,” starts Urja Desai Thakore, artistic director and CEO of Pagrav Dance Company.

Urja resonated deeply with a Gujarati poem by Avinash Vyas that inspired her for the concept. “The poem draws a powerful comparison between human society and kite flying, and the intricate act of controlling them. I saw the kite festival as a rich backdrop to visually and emotionally blend the chaos and beauty of the tradition with the nuances of relationships. It’s not just about the kites but about the people holding the strings and the stories they tell,” she says.

Apart from the concept, Kattam Katti stands out with the creative usage of string. Explaining the same to DT Next, the Kathak practitioner shares, “The strings, representing kite lines, are sometimes serving as the physical connection between the performers and the kites, while at other times they take on symbolic significance, embodying the tension, control, and fragility of human relationships. The interplay between the performers and the strings mirrors the push and pull of relationships.”

Kattam Katti, a Kathak-contemporary performance, is coming to India and will be staged in all major cities. It is being presented by Dr Anita Ratnam and Narthaki Global Media. “Kattam Katti interested me for its fascinating concept, which stood out from the usual subjects of classical performance. Uttarayan is a fun-filled performance which can connect with the current generation,” states Dr Anita Ratnam, who has been presenting productions for the past three decades in Chennai, including several international artistes. “The choreography by Urja Thakore is quite smart and precise. The production is smart-moving, quick and fun,” she praises.

Talking about the India tour, Urja Desai feels, “It feels like a homecoming for the production as it draws so deeply from the culture and traditions of India. It’s a chance to celebrate the rich cultural heritage that inspired the performance while also offering a fresh perspective on universal themes of relationships and human dynamics. It is a fusion of contemporary dance, live music and storytelling.”

Chennai has an enduring connection with classical dance and music. “Audience in the city are evolving and contemporary dance is also gaining momentum. We need to create space for other kinds of artistic expression, a transformation that is slowly taking place here. Most importantly, compared to the audience from other cities, people in Chennai are polite, calm and controlled even while criticising,” Anita Ratnam opines.

Kattam Katti will happen on December 4 at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.