"Rahul Gandhi had already warned that anyone supporting delimitation at the cost of Tamil Nadu's interests would be betraying the State. Earlier, we wondered who would emerge as Tamil Nadu's new Ettappans. Now, people can see who is ready to play that role," he said.

Recalling Chief Minister MK Stalin's earlier assurance that the DMK would fight to protect the State's rights till the end, Tagore said the party's latest position had come as a shock. He accused those supporting the proposed exercise of betraying Tamil Nadu.