CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Saturday accused the DMK of compromising on Tamil Nadu's interests over the proposed delimitation exercise, saying the party had abandoned the Congress and the people of the State midway through the fight to protect its parliamentary representation.
"Rahul Gandhi had already warned that anyone supporting delimitation at the cost of Tamil Nadu's interests would be betraying the State. Earlier, we wondered who would emerge as Tamil Nadu's new Ettappans. Now, people can see who is ready to play that role," he said.
Recalling Chief Minister MK Stalin's earlier assurance that the DMK would fight to protect the State's rights till the end, Tagore said the party's latest position had come as a shock. He accused those supporting the proposed exercise of betraying Tamil Nadu.
Addressing reporters in Thoothukudi, Tagore said delimitation would widen the gap in Lok Sabha representation between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh from the existing 41 seats to 61, further weakening the State's political influence in Parliament.
Explaining the Congress's decision to leave the DMK-led alliance, Tagore alleged that the DMK was trying to form a government with support from the BJP-led AIADMK. He said the Congress had therefore decided to extend support to the TVK government to uphold secular and democratic principles.
Agreeing with the DMK's claim that it was the first party to bring the delimitation issue into the political spotlight, Tagore said the party had now abandoned the Congress and the people of Tamil Nadu midway through the struggle.
On the Tiruparankundram Deepam controversy, Tagore accused the BJP and RSS of politicising Tamil religious sentiments. He said traditions associated with Lord Murugan should not be used for political purposes.
Questioning the timing and circumstances of lighting the Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon on Saturday, he alleged that the BJP was exploiting the religious sentiments of Tamil people for political gains.