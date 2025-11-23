Kashi-Tamil Sangamam from December 2

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of the cultural and educational exchange programme Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be held from December 2, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.

This year’s major highlights include the Valedictory Function at Rameswaram, marking the grand culmination of the event, and the launch of a new initiative, Tamil Karpom, enabling students from North India to learn Tamil in Tamil Nadu.

Delegates will undertake an eight-day experiential tour, including visits to Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, Additionally, Agasthya Expedition has been planned from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.