Karur tragedy: Centre gives Rs 2 lakh solatium to victims' families

TIRUCHY: The family members of 41 deceased in the Karur tragedy received the Union government’s solatium of Rs 2 lakh on Friday late hours.

After the visit to the families, the NDA team of MPs announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of the deceased from the PM National Relief Fund.

Subsequently, their account numbers were collected, and on Friday night, the family members received an SMS stating that the funds had been credited to their respective accounts.