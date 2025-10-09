Karur stampede was a planned conspiracy, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the Karur stampede was a planned conspiracy by the DMK to disrupt TVK’s public meeting intentionally.

“Everyone knows that the meeting was disrupted intentionally. However, AIADMK will conduct meetings successfully, even if held anywhere, due to the cooperation of our cadres. So far, I have completed campaigns in 168 places,” he said, while addressing a public campaign, ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Namakkal.

Following the stampede and restrictions by police in conducting public meetings, Palaniswami shifted the venue of the public meeting from near crowded spots to a private land in Tiruchengode.

The leader of the opposition claimed credit for the Avinashi Road flyover being thrown open for public use by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

“The foundation stone for the project was laid during the AIADMK government, and almost 55 per cent of the work has been completed. However, it was then put on hold by the DMK government for one and a half years to prevent AIADMK from earning credit,” he said.

Criticising Stalin for naming the projects conceived by AIADMK after his father, M Karunanidhi, the AIADMK leader mocked the chief minister for changing the term ‘patient’ into ‘medical beneficiary’.

“Stalin’s only task is to name projects. The DMK gave the ‘magalir urimai thogai’ almost 28 months after coming to power, only because of pressure from the AIADMK. With just seven months left for the government, the government has relaxed norms with an eye on polls,” he said.

Targeting Stalin over his claim as ‘super’ Chief Minister, Palaniswami said he is a super CM in lying and borrowing. “Tamil Nadu stands first in borrowing, and this entire debt burden will be on people,” he said.

Claiming that the gross enrollment ratio (GER) in higher education reached 54 per cent, higher than the national average due to opportunities created by the AIADMK government, Palaniswami also said people considered the ten years of the AIADMK regime as a golden rule. He also said that action will be taken against those involved in corruption in Tasmac after AIADMK forms the government.