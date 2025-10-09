Karur stampede: SIT summons local cable TV crew, seek video evidence

TIRUCHY: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been investigating the stampede in Karur during actor Vijay’s campaign in which 41 people died, summoned the local cable TV reporters, cameramen and owners and collected their video clippings for the support of their ongoing investigation on Wednesday.

The SIT, which has been in Karur for the past four days, has visited the families of the deceased as well as the injured and conducted an inquiry. They are also in the process of collecting the list of eyewitnesses, family members of the deceased and the injured persons who were discharged after treatment from the GH.

Meanwhile, several video clippings had been popping up with a series of information on social media, which were thought to be a supporting lead to the ongoing investigation, and so the SIT had summoned the local TV operators, reporters and the owners.

The team had a one-to-one inquiry with the reporters and cameramen who had covered the event and had made a live telecast on the day. They also video recorded the people who were falling unconscious and the process of sending them to the hospital by ambulances while actor Vijay went on addressing at the spot just before the stampede occurred.

“We are asked about the entire episode and the angle from which we had recorded the incidents. The SIT also asked us to share the video clipping in our possession by October 9 so that they would be gone through thoroughly and might be used as one of evidence,” said one of the reporters who was inquired.