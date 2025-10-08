Karur stampede probe: Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission directed to submit report within 3 months

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has directed the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, constituted to investigate the Karur stampede tragedy, to submit its final report within three months from the date of notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

The Commission, headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan (Retd.), former Judge of the Madras High Court, was appointed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to probe the causes and circumstances surrounding the stampede at a TVK rally held on September 27, in Veluchamipuram, Karur district, which claimed 41 lives and left many injured.

According to the gazette notification, the Commission has been asked to complete its inquiry and submit a comprehensive report in both English and Tamil within the stipulated time frame.

The Commission's mandate includes identifying the specific lapses that led to the tragedy, reviewing the permissions granted and compliance with safety regulations, and examining the existing rules and SOPs governing public meetings and political rallies. It will also recommend preventive measures to avert similar incidents in the future.