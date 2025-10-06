Karur stampede: NDA team blames officials for nod, safety protocol failure

CHENNAI: A fact-finding team of NDA MPs investigating the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's rally, has held the tragedy as a direct consequence of "gross administrative negligence, poor planning, and total mismanagement, " stressing that the disaster could have been entirely avoided.

In a report submitted to the BJP high command, the committee stated that the catastrophic incident was the result of an "absolute breakdown in basic safety measures," highlighting glaring lapses in crowd control and official oversight. The team noted that, despite the venue being suitable for only 2,000 to 3,000 people, nearly 30,000 had gathered for the rally, creating conditions that were ripe for disaster.

The report observed that people began assembling from early morning, long before the event's scheduled start. Though Vijay was expected to arrive at noon, he reportedly reached the venue around 7 pm, by which time the crowd had swelled uncontrollably and tempers had frayed.

According to eyewitness accounts recorded by the team, the stampede began when Vijay climbed atop his campaign vehicle to greet supporters. As fans surged forward for a closer view, many, including women and children, were crushed in the chaos. Some witnesses told MPs that the actor attempted to ease the tension by throwing water bottles into the crowd, a gesture that inadvertently worsened the situation as people tried to grab them, triggering further panic.

The report recounts several distressing cases, including that of a father who lost both his young daughters, aged 12 and 8. It also mentions that a few victims fell into nearby open drains and were later found dead.

The MPs stated that the situation deteriorated further when the power supply failed and the backup generator did not start, leaving the entire area in darkness.

Blaming officials for the tragedy, the committee said the District Collector not only cleared the venue despite its limited capacity but also failed to ensure adequate safety protocols. "The Karur stampede was a preventable tragedy caused by official complacency," the report stated, urging disciplinary action against those who granted permission and oversaw the rally.

The MPs further alleged that the District Collector avoided meeting the team during their visit, which they said raised "serious concerns about transparency and accountability."