Karur stampede: Hunt on for TVK’s Anand; Centre asks if Vijay’s security had lapses

CHENNAI: The search continues for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand, who is absconding after cases were filed against him in connection with the Karur rally stampede incident that claimed 41 lives on September 27.

According to a Thanthi Tv report, police teams have also been deployed outside the residence of TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna.

A special police team has intensified its efforts to arrest Anand, with investigations being carried out among his close associates. Raids are underway in Salem city, Yercaud, and Karumanthurai, while search operations have also extended to Namakkal, Erode, and Chennai districts.

Three special teams led by Additional Superintendent of Police Prem Anand are currently leading the operation to trace and arrest Anand.

Meanwhile, Questions have been raised over whether there was a lapse in security for actor-politician Vijay during his public meeting in Karur. Following a petition filed by TVK general secretary N Anand, the Union Home Ministry has reportedly sought an explanation from Vijay’s security officers regarding the alleged lapses.

Sources also indicate that Vijay’s security cover is likely to be enhanced soon. He currently has 'Y' scale security.