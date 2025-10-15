Karur stampede: Custody of TVK leaders extended till today

CHENNAI: The lower court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of TVK functionaries till October 15, in the stampede case, despite the advocates from the party opposing it, citing the Supreme Court’s transfer of the case to the CBI.

TVK functionaries VP Mathiyazhagan and MC Pounraj are still in prison, despite the SC breather to the party. They were produced before the court on September 30 and were lodged in the Tiruchy Central Prison under judicial custody.

While the bail petition of Pounraj was rejected on October 8, Mathiyazhagan’s bail petition was dismissed on October 13 for the second time. As the Supreme Court had transferred the case to the CBI, Judge Elavalagan postponed the hearing of the bail petition of Mathiyazhagan without mentioning the date.

As the custody of both Mathiyazhagan and Pounraj ended on Tuesday, the SIT presented both through video conferencing before the Judicial Magistrate Court I from Tiruchy Central. The SIT appealed for the extension of the judicial custody for 15 more days.

However, the TVK advocates opposed the SIT's demand for an extension of judicial custody, arguing that the court should hear the plea of those under detention, given that the case has been transferred to the CBI.

Magistrate SP Bharat Kumar, who heard the case, extended the judicial custody of both Mathiyazhagan and Pounraj till Wednesday (today) and asked the police to produce both before the court personally on that day.