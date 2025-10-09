Karur stampede: Court rejects bail plea of TVK official

TIRUCHY: Karur court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the urban district secretary, who was arrested and lodged in prison.

It is said that Karur Town police registered a case under various sections against Karur West District Secretary VP Mathiazhagan, State General Secretary N Anand and Deputy General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar on September 28, a day after the tragedy and on September 29, the Town police arrested Mathaiazhagan at Guziliamparai in Dindigul district while hiding inside a house along with the urban district secretary MC Pounraj.

They were later produced before the Karur District Principal Sessions Court and were lodged in the prison under judicial custody.

On Monday (October 6), Pounraj applied for a bail, and the bail petition came up for hearing on Wednesday and the judge Elavalagan who heard the plea, rejected it citing that the case was under investigation.