Karur stampede: CBI team shifts focus to appeals made before SC-appointed panel

KARUR: CBI officials on Sunday questioned individuals and representatives of political parties who had submitted petitions to the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee overseeing the investigation into the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives at TVK chief actor Vijay’s rally.

A team led by CBI officer Praveen Kumar, conducting inquiries stationed at the government tourist bungalow attached to the Public Works Department office at Thanthonimalai, moved on to the next phase of the probe after the recent visit of the monitoring committee. The agency earlier questioned ambulance drivers, members of the public, police personnel, Tangedco officials, TVK functionaries and administrators.

Following the monitoring committee’s visit last week to collect petitions, the CBI questioned six petitioners on Saturday, including Arulkumar and Santhosh Kumar, district office-bearers of two organisations and the political party Kongu Ilaignar Peravai. The petitioners had submitted their plea to the SC-appointed panel, leading to the CBI’s follow-up inquiry.