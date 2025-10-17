Karur stampede: CBI takes over probe, takes measurements of tragedy spot

TIRUCHY: The CBI team constituted as per the orders of the Supreme Court to probe the Karur tragedy, claiming 41 lives at actor Vijay’s campaign, commenced the investigation process from Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, the SIT handed over all the documents to the CBI team. Subsequently, the team visited the tragedy spot at Velusamy Puram and the rally route. They inspected the venue where the actor Vijay was addressing supporters and took the measurements.

Soon after handing over the documents, IGP Asra Garg, leading the SIT appointed by the Madras High Court, left Karur, police officials said. The CBI team is expected to make a call on the district administration and the district police office for further inquiry. It is likely to conduct a brief interaction with the Collector and the SP.

The central investigation team will also summon eyewitnesses and the family members of the deceased for inquiry. The circuit house in Karur, the centre of all attention as it housed the SIT formed by the HC, saw hectic activity for the past 12 days, but had a deserted look on Friday as the CBI had completely taken over the case.