Karur stampede: CBI sleuths question ambulance crew for second day

TIRUCHY: In a development in the Karur stampede case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday continued their probe by questioning the ambulance drivers who had transported the deceased and the injured after the tragedy during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay's campaign in Velusamy Puram.

The CBI team, which has been conducting an inquiry with people from several walks of life, summoned the ambulance crew who were on duty, transporting the deceased and the injured.

On Thursday, at 4 pm, as many as 11 drivers were present for the inquiry. The inquiry with the ambulance crew continued for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, as many as seven ambulance drivers and one owner were present for the inquiry with the central agency. The team inquired about the details of the persons who had contacted the ambulance drivers during the time of the incident and took note of the mobile numbers from which the drivers had received the calls.

The ambulance crew were also asked about the persons who died on the way to the hospital and details on how many were already dead when they reached the spot. The CBI team documented the responses of the drivers.