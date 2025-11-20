Karur stampede: CBI quiz Tangedco staff, officials

TIRUCHY: CBI sleuths on Wednesday quizzed eight officials and two workers from Tangedco as part of the inquiry following the Karur tragedy in which 41 persons lost their lives during actor Vijay’s political campaign.

The CBI team, which has been camping at the PWD circuit house in Karur to probe the case stampede case, had so far conducted a probe with over 20 ambulance crew, including the owners and said to have asked a few specific questions about the tragedy in which 41 people died and 110 persons sustained injuries.

The CBI team had also asked the ambulance crew about the status of the people they had transported to the hospital from the incident spot.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, a three-member team had visited the people from VVGR Nagar and Sivalinga

Acharyar Street in the Vengamedu area who were injured and obtained first hand inputs.

On Wednesday, as a part of the ongoing inquiry, the CBI team had inquired eight officials and two staff of

Tangedco. The inquiry commenced at around 11.30 am and lasted for around two hours. The officials were inquired about the power supply and suspension of the power supply on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, as many as seven TVK functionaries from Salem who were charged with the case of attacking the ambulance crew after the tragedy while they were shifting the deceased and injured appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Karur on Wednesday as per Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and were awarded conditional bail.

The functionaries were Salem East District Secretary Venkatesan, Manikandan, Tamil Amuthan, Periyasamy, Hariharan and Gowtham Dhanasekar. In order to prevent the arrest, allt functionaries appealed for anticipatory bail with High Court telling them to appear before Karur court.