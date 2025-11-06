Karur stampede: CBI inquires cops for 2nd day, astrologer causes flutter

TIRUCHY: The CBI team, which summoned as many as 19 police personnel, including seven sub-inspectors, who were on duty during the Karur stampede incident spot, conducted an inquiry with three police sub-inspectors on Wednesday.

As a part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI team, which had conducted an inquiry into several people, had summoned the police personnel who were deployed on duty from 3 pm on the day of the incident, on September 27, in which 41 persons lost their lives and 110 persons sustained injuries.

The CBI team, which had summoned the local police for inquiry on Tuesday, could meet only 12 police constables and four sub-inspectors. The remaining four sub-inspectors were called on Wednesday as the inquiry on Tuesday lasted till late evening. As per the call, the remaining four sub-inspectors were present before the CBI on Wednesday, and the inquiry that commenced at around 11 am lasted till 3 pm.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, R Sundaram, a local astrologer from Pasupathipalayam, came to the PWD circuit house where the CBI team has been conducting their inquiry and caused a flutter. He had gone to Vijay’s meeting along with his grandson Cheran on the day, and he found that there was a heavy crowd.

“Earlier that day, I opposed the meeting spot of Vijay at Velusamy Puram as the space was very narrow and the place could only accommodate only to 2,000 people, but there were more than 30,000 people. But the police had permitted this spot, and they had resorted to a lathi charge, which had led the people moving to a particular spot, and so the police and the government are responsible for the tragedy,” he stated in the statement and handed it over to the CBI team.