Karur stampede: BJP legislators stage walkout from House

CHENNAI: The BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly as their statement with regard to Karur stampede tragedy was expunged in the House.

During a call attention motion, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the state was not giving the required location to hold public meetings especially for the opposition parties.

Stating that the opposition parties always approach the court to get permission to hold public rallies in their required place, he alleged and sought explanation about the ‘power cut and lathi charge by the police’ during Vijay's TVK rally.

Denying Nainar Nagenthran's charges, the Chief Minister MK Stalin said the there was no incident of lathicharge. “CBI enquiry will be conducted and the truth will emerge," Stalin said,

Adding to Stalin's remarks, SS Sivasankar, Stae Minister for Transport and Electricity, said that there was no official power cut during the rally.

"It was a generator failure, which was installed by TVK for the lighting purposes," he said adding "during that time, all the households had electricity".

However, the BJP MLA, who was not satisfied with the expungement of his certain remarks, staged a walkout with party MLAs.