Karur stampede: Anbumani confident of ffair probe

MADURAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss exuded confidence that the Special Investigation Team led by a senior IPS officer Asra Garg, will conduct a fair probe into the deadly stampede during the TVK rally in Karur on September 27.

He was talking to the media at Swamithope in Nagercoil of Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the state government, he said its promise to reinstate the old pension scheme was not delivered, and it has certainly disappointed the working class of the government sector. Moreover, he slammed the government for not conducting caste based census in Tamil Nadu.

He termed the apex court verdict acquitting Dashwanth as a ‘black day’ for justice. Recalling the incident, Anbumani said Dashwanth brutally murdered the girl. He was barbaric and deserved a harsher punishment.