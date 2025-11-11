Karur stampede: 5 hurt victims quizzed by CBI

KARUR: Five people injured in the Karur stampede appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for inquiry on Tuesday. During the incident, more than 100 people sustained injuries. Based on the summons issued earlier, five of them appeared before the CBI around 11 am on Tuesday.

Officials reportedly inquired about their arrival time at the stampede venue, the sequence of events during the stampede, and the nature of their injuries.

Sources said more injured persons are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming days. The CBI officials are continuing their detailed probe into the stampede that occurred in Karur.

Earlier, the team had summoned several police personnel, including an inspector and a sub-inspector who were on duty at the venue, as well as members of the public, for questioning.

In recent days, the investigation also covered over 25 private ambulance owners and drivers.