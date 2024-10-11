Karur police arrests gang with weapons

TIRUCHY: Karur police on Thursday arrested a gang who were readying for a rivalry with lethal weapons including pistols.

It is said that there was a prolonged rivalry between Nithya alias Nithyanandam from Chinna Andankovil and Mukesh alias Ramasubramani from Rayanur and this resulted in a gang rivalry.

Against such a backdrop, on October 8, Nithyanandam complained to Thanthondrimalai police stating that Mukesh had been planning a murder. So police conducted an inspection in which they arrested Mukesh, Ramya and Shobana.

Upon interrogation by police with the trio, the police found that they had planned an anti-social activity with their aides. Subsequently, associates Ranjith, Gopal, Asenthil, Yuvaraj, Murthy and Balu on Wednesday night and inspected their vehicles.

Police seized the weapons while Gopal and Yuvaraj possessed pistols, which were also seized after arresting all.