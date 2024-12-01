Karur police arrest 47 gamblers, seize Rs 5 lakh cash at recreational club

TIRUCHY: Karur police arrested as many as 47 persons involved in gambling at a recreational club functioning without proper permission.

Karur Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah received several complaints from various people including social activists stating that illegal recreational clubs have been functioning in several places particularly in Thogaimalai area.

The complainants had also mentioned that their complaints were not entertained despite repeated petitions to several officials including the police.

They also claimed that the members who come to these clubs create ruckus under the influence of liquor and so the public are left to face inconveniences.

Based on the complaint, the SP formed special teams on Friday and instructed them to conduct raids in the centres if they were functioning.

The special teams organised surprise raids across the district and one particular team which searched a recreational club at Achampatti in Thogamalai found that the visiting members were served with liquor and food and were involved in gambling as well.

Soon, the police team arrested as many as 47 persons from Karur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai who were present in the club. The police also seized 15 bikes, one car, an auto rickshaw and a cash of Rs 5 lakh. The arrested persons were taken to a wedding hall and they were released on their own bail.

The SP warned of stringent action against such illegal activities in anyform in the district.