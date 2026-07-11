Karur headmaster screens CM Vijay's speech inside classroom, suspended

Minister says inquiry confirmed violation

School Education Minister Rajmohan, in a post on X, said the department had already issued clear instructions that, except for official government programmes, no political party events should be screened for students inside school premises. He said it was improper to telecast the live broadcast of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) event to students at the Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union school, following which he ordered an immediate inquiry.

According to the minister, the inquiry confirmed that the headmaster had acted independently in violation of departmental rules and government orders. Based on the findings, disciplinary proceedings were initiated and the headmaster was placed under suspension.