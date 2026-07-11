Karur headmaster screens CM Vijay's speech inside classroom, suspended

CHENNAI: A headmaster of a government middle school in Karur district has been placed under suspension allegedly screening the live telecast of Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay's public address for students inside a classroom, in violation of School Education Department guidelines.
Vijay's July 10 address in Karur marked his first visit to the region following the stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives during a TVK rally last September. His speech was shown to students at the Panchayat Union Middle School (Girls) in Krishnarayapuram, as seen in a viral video.
School Education Minister Rajmohan, in a post on X, said the department had already issued clear instructions that, except for official government programmes, no political party events should be screened for students inside school premises. He said it was improper to telecast the live broadcast of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) event to students at the Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union school, following which he ordered an immediate inquiry.
According to the minister, the inquiry confirmed that the headmaster had acted independently in violation of departmental rules and government orders. Based on the findings, disciplinary proceedings were initiated and the headmaster was placed under suspension.
The suspension order issued by the District Educational Officer (Elementary), Karur, on July 10 states that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against S Malliga, headmaster of the Panchayat Union Middle School (Girls), Krishnarayapuram, over grave charges and alleged negligence of duty, with reference to the School Education Department circular issued on July 9.
The order states that she has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 17(e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules until further orders.
It further states that during the suspension period, she will be paid subsistence allowance and dearness allowance as admissible under Fundamental Rule 53(1). She has also been directed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.
The minister said another video related to the incident is also under inquiry and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings. Reiterating the government's stand, he said the School Education Department would continue to uphold Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's directive that there is "no place for politics in educational institutions."
He also instructed all Chief Educational Officers, District Educational Officers and school headmasters across Tamil Nadu to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
Calling upon teachers to safeguard the educational environment, the minister said maintaining the political neutrality of educational institutions is a collective responsibility and warned that violations of government orders would invite strict disciplinary action, irrespective of who commits them.