Government school HM suspended for screening TVK event live in Karur

TIRUCHY: A Panchayat Union Middle school headmistress from Karur was suspended for screening TVK party meeting live on classroom smart board on Friday (July 10).
While the state government had given a clear instruction not to entertain political events in the schools, S Mallika, headmistress of the Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union Middle School screened live the TVK public meeting in Karur in which the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was addressing the people.
The headmistress reportedly forced all the students watch the event.
The video of screening the political events in the school went viral across the district and the information was taken to the notice of the Karur DEO A Shanmugavel who conducted a departmental inquiry.
Subsequently the DEO issued a suspension order to the headmistress Mallika.