Karur Govt Arts College students stir over inaction on verbal abuse against woman student

TIRUCHY: Tension ensued as students of Karur Government Arts College on Friday staged a protest demanding action against a professor who reportedly hurled abusive words at a female student.

On Thursday, Zakir Hussain, the head of the Nutrition Department, and a professor of the Botany department, upon seeing a female student who came to the college with open hair, reportedly verbally abused her. Soon, the girl raised a complaint against the professor with the college administration, but they had reportedly failed to initiate action. Frustrated over inaction, the student filed a complaint with the Karur Town police.

The following day, the students boycotted the classes and staged a protest in front of the college against the professor.

On information, the DSP Selvaraj rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating students. The DSP also held talks with the college administration. As no decision was arrived at, the students blocked the traffic in front of the college.

Subsequently, the ADSP Prabakar and Karur Tahsildar Mohanraj rushed to the spot and held talks with the students. The police also conducted an inquiry with Zakir Hussain. Later, around 3 pm, the students withdrew their protest. However, the police noted that no case has been registered against the professor.