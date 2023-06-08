Karunanidhi's 'Pen Monument’ to be inaugurated on Aug 7: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the 'Pen Monument’ in memory of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi in the sea next to Muthamil Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial in Marina Beach will be inaugurated on August 7.

On May 23, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct the 'Pen monument'. The plea alleged that while violating environmental laws, all departments of the State government gave clearance certificates for the proposed monument in haste.

On April 23, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) gave its approval to construct the 134-foot high ‘Pen Monument'. The committee gave its nod stating that the proposal is permissible as per CRZ Notification 2011 and stated that it required CRZ clearance.

Soon after the Union Environment Ministry gave permission to construct the monument, NTK chief Seeman strongly stated his objection to this and said that legal action would be taken against it.

Earlier, some residents of the state had approached the apex court and sought direction that the Tamil Nadu government and Ministry of Environment be directed to cancel the decision to construct the 'Pen' statue inside the Marina beach and not damage the ecosystem, and the marine life of Marina Beach.

The ruling DMK had earlier defended the proposal to build the 'Pen Monument', saying it is the most befitting move to honour the literary genius who was also a political colossus.

Apart from being a politician, Karunanidhi was an accomplished writer and he wrote almost daily for the DMK's newspaper 'Murasoli'.