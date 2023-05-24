Decision to build ‘Pen Monument’ challenged in SC

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to construct an offshore memorial to legendary DMK leader M Karunanidhi modelled after a pen in the Bay of Bengal.
The state government plans to construct a 134 feet tall ‘Pen’ statue off the Marina beach near the Muthamil Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial. Apart from being a politician, Karunanidhi was an accomplished writer.
The plea filed by Madurai resident KK Ramesh has sought the court’s direction to the Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Environment to withdraw the decision as it could damage the ecosystem.
The petition alleged all departments of the state government gave clearance certificates for the proposed monument in haste while violating environmental laws. “Uncontrolled construction activities in these areas would have devastating effect on the natural water flow that may ultimately result in severe natural calamities. The plea said the monument, estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, could further affect the coastline.
