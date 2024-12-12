Karunanidhi had backed simultaneous polls, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin's opposition to the Centre's "One Nation, One Election" Bill, State BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday pointed out that DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had supported the simultaneous polls proposal.

According to Annamalai, Karunanidhi had expressed his support for the "One Nation, One Election" proposal in his "Nenjukku Needhi" book, citing the need for a synchronised poll cycle to ensure stability and continuity in governance.

"In a book, which Karunanidhi penned, it stated that the irregular election cycle leads to policy paralysis and hampers the implementation of government programmes," Annamalai said in a social media post. The BJP leader questioned Stalin's opposition to the Bill, asking if he had yet to read his father's autobiography.

Annamalai also asked if Karunanidhi was not a regional voice, implying that Stalin's opposition to the Bill contradicted his father's stance.

The "One Nation, One Election" Bill, which the Union Cabinet approved on Thursday, aims to synchronise the election cycle across the country to reduce the frequency of elections and ensure stability in governance.

However, opposition parties, including the DMK, have raised concerns about the proposal, citing the need to protect the country's federal structure and the states' rights.