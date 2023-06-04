Karunanidhi centenary celebration meeting to be held on June 7

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday announced that the birth centenary celebration meeting of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, which was postponed due to the Odisha train mishap, will now be held on June 7 in North Chennai.

"In order to celebrate our late leader's 100th birth anniversary throughout the year, we have planned for a public meeting in North Chennai and in each district. But the train collision in Odisha had shaken the nation and due to this, our leader MK Stalin had cancelled all events, including a public meeting in North Chennai in which leaders of the our alliance parties were to participate on June 3. And we paid our tribute to Kalaingnar and observed a minute's silence as a mark of respect to those who were killed in the train accident. Therefore, our party leadership has announced the date of the public meeting where our Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) leaders are to take part. We will celebrate our late leader's birth anniversary throughout the year across the state and arrangements are being made by the state government to celebrate the former chief minister's birth anniversary, " said a senior leader from DMK.

Simultaneously, a Tirukkural activist S Lucas from Hosur depicted Karunanidhi's portrait on a 100 rupee coin format through 10,000 bits of paper in mosaic art to pay his tribute to Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

