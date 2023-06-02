Stalin inaugurates Karunanidhi Centenary Photo Exhibition in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Karunanidhi Centenary Photo Exhibition and unveiled the centenary emblem at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai. Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi and ministers participated in the event as special guests.

The birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is celebrated on June 3. As Karunanidhi turns 100 this year, plans are being made to commemorate it as a centenary throughout the year.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu government and DMK, plans are being made to bring people together and celebrate to honour him.